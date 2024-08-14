Govt’s licencing requirement for social media aims to curb online crime

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to require all social media platforms to obtain a licence is aimed at curbing criminal activities such as fraud and online gambling, which often exploit these platforms to target victims.

According to cybersecurity expert Associate Prof Dr M Selvakumar from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), this licencing requirement will enable the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to enhance its oversight and ensure that social media platforms actively work to prevent illegal activities.

He said with a licencing system in place, all social media services would need to adhere to national laws, providing users with a more effective reporting mechanism for suspicious activities like online gambling and fraud.

“This decisive step demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to tackling the growing threat of cybercrime, particularly in areas such as fraud and online gambling. However, it is important to understand that licencing alone is not sufficient.

“It should be part of a comprehensive strategy that includes robust enforcement, collaboration across sectors and a flexible framework that adapts to the evolving technological landscape,“ he told Bernama.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recently announced that all social media and Internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an Applications Service Provider Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

This requirement, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, follows the introduction of a new regulatory framework for social media services and Internet messaging, introduced earlier this month.

Crime analyst Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim believes that with this licencing enforcement, the government can empower the MCMC to ensure that advertisements on social media are limited to products and businesses that comply with national laws.

He said online gambling and fraud often occur when users or victims are swayed by advertisements from syndicates operating on social media.

“With this enforcement, the MCMC will be able to monitor and promptly remove advertisements that violate the law or community standards, thereby reducing the risk of more social media users falling victim.

“Scammers can also be identified earlier and with the introduction of a kill switch, illicit advertisements and social media activities can be halted before more people fall victim,“ he said.

He proposed that only goods and products legally sold in accordance with national laws should be allowed to be advertised on social media, given its vast reach across all age groups.

He emphasised that the government could provide clear guidelines to social media platforms on what goods or services are permissible for advertisement and promotion within the country.

Earlier, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), M. Kulasegaran, reported that 14,490 cases of online fraud were recorded from January to June 15 last year, with total losses exceeding RM581 million.