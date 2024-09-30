Govt steps up efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in line with economic growth - Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: The government is committed to intensifying efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in line with the nation’s healthy economic performance, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said that the government would ensure no one is left behind, in accordance with the MADANI Economy framework.

“If not, we will continue to see a growing divide between the wealthy and the poor, even though the country’s economic growth figures appear positive,” he said in his speech at the National Symposium: Eradicating Poverty here today.

Rafizi added that, so far, economic indicators show promising data with positive economic growth, controlled inflation, the best-performing stock market in the region, and the strengthening of the ringgit, indicating that Malaysia is on the right track in managing the national economy.

However, he noted that the government must remain focused to ensure that this progress benefits all sectors of society, especially those in need.

Rafizi indicated that in the future, government departments may face limitations in their capacity to restructure society, especially in relation to poverty eradication efforts.

“Due to financial limitations, there will also be constraints on effectiveness. Therefore, the focus should be on embedded groups within society that play this role, with a policy framework and an empowering ecosystem that enables them to collaborate with the government in eradicating poverty.

“If we ask recipients of aid from low-income groups, apart from cash assistance, the better solution is through economic activities that can generate sustainable income,” he said.

According to Rafizi, based on the experience of several other countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, it has been found that most of the poor prioritise job opportunities over cash assistance.

This presents a challenge for the government in designing truly effective programmes, as past experience has shown that aid in the form of cash or equipment alone to help the poor start businesses often fails to achieve the desired success, he said.

According to Rafizi, it is not that cash assistance is insufficient or that the equipment provided is of poor quality; rather, low-income individuals running small businesses need knowledge, training, and experience to avoid facing business risks alone.

“Although the government has provided several hundred million in aid, reports indicate that after three to four years, those who received assistance are still unable to break free from the cycle of poverty,” he said.

Themed ‘Bersama, Berdaya dan Mampan’, the symposium emphasised the six MADANI core values in ending poverty: Together, which refers to the nation’s comprehensive approach to advancing various aspects; Empowered, which highlights individuals’ ability to achieve their goals; and Sustainable, which pertains to the implementation of continuous efforts and achievements.

He added that the implementation of the policy proposals and strategies discussed at the symposium would serve as input for the preparation of the 13th Malaysia Plan to assist the government in eradicating poverty.

This effort is hoped to be a starting point for more sustainable initiatives, ensuring that all Malaysians, especially the poor and vulnerable, benefit and escape the grips of poverty, he said.