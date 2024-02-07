Govt studying impact of various measures before deciding on RON95 subsidy rationalisation -Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is studying the effects of the various subsidy-related measures taken before deciding on the need for RON95 petrol subsidy rationalisation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said to date, there is no policy paper on RON95 fuel subsidy rationalisation.

“There has been previous research, but we think it is better to look first at the measures regarding electricity (tariffs), chicken (prices), and targeted diesel subsidy that we have implemented this year and last year.

“Hence we are first looking at the impact and the people’s reactions. Only then will we be prepared to discuss on the need (to rationalise RON95 subsidy),” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Ahmad Fadhli Bin Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas), who wanted to know the government’s decision on whether to implement targeted RON95 petrol subsidy.

The government has implemented several measures since last year, including the lifting of chicken price controls from Nov 1, 2023, and diesel subsidy rationalisation which started on June 10, 2024.

The government has also announced that there would be no electricity tariff increase for all users in Peninsular Malaysia from July 1 to Dec 31, 2024.