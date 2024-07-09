Govt to continue intensifying measures to ensure nation is stable, business friendly - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to intensify efforts to ensure a stable country with a conducive and business-friendly ecosystem, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government’s continuous measures to improve governance, fight corruption and focus on high-value investments, are increasingly successful in creating high-income jobs for more people.

“Thank God, the country continues to be in a better position. The country’s economy has shown strong growth with a rate of 5.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2024.

“Apart from that, the recent recovery of the Ringgit against the US dollar and other major currencies, together with the rapid rise of the FBM KLCI this year, also shows investor confidence. This is clear evidence that the policies implemented by the MADANI Government have yielded positive results, Alhamdulillah, “ he said, adding that the country is now one of the preferred destinations for global investment.

He said this while speaking at the Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government realises that growth figures are meaningless if the results do not flow to the people.

Thus, he said the goal to be achieved through the MADANI Economy framework is a more equitable socio-economic society with people’s incomes increasing, reducing the cost of living and expanding the social safety net.

“His Majesty’s government will continue to work hard to increase access to quality education, health infrastructure and affordable housing so that the people can enjoy a more comfortable life,“ he said.

Representing the government and the common people, Anwar also congratulated the King of Malaysia in conjunction with his Official Birthday and prayed to Allah SWT that His Majesty and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia and the entire family be blessed with Allah SWT’s grace.

“Indeed, as a Constitutional Monarch, His Majesty’s role is very important in preserving the stability and harmony of the country. His Majesty is the umbrella of unity and the protector of the nation’s integrity.

“His Majesty’s decrees in advising the government, often reflect His Majesty’s wisdom and concern for the welfare of the common people,“ he said.

Anwar on behalf of the government and the people also prayed that the country under the reign of the King would continue to be blessed with grace and blessings, free from any calamity and remain peaceful and prosperous.

“May the bond of love between the King and the people remain intact from generation to generation. The government and the people are also requested to pledge their undivided loyalty to His Majesty,“ he said.

Sultan Ibrahim today attended the Investiture Ceremony of the 2024 Federal Awards and Honours at Istana Negara.

It was the first investiture ceremony of His Majesty as the King after he was installed as the King of Malaysia on July 20.

Also present at the ceremony was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

A total of 116 individuals received the 2024 Federal Awards in conjunction with the official birthday celebration in a ceremony which was broadcast live on national television stations.