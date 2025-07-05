ASEAN information ministers start meetings in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Malaysia’s Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching is scheduled to meet her ASEAN counterparts here on Wednesday, the first day of the 17th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible For Information (AMRI) and Related Meetings.

The two-day meeting, among other things, will discuss strategic progress on media and information, address emerging issues such as disinformation, misinformation, digital inclusivity and the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as digital transformation.

Brunei’s Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, who is also the Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, addresses the AMRI opening ceremony, held in a hotel here today.

Besides ministers and senior officials responsible for information from ASEAN member states, the attendees also include representatives for ASEAN Plus Three, namely China, Japan and South Korea.

Teo is leading the Malaysian delegation for the two-day event.

Also in the Malaysian delegation are Information Department (JaPen) Communications and Community Development Service Division director Muhammad Najmi Mustapha and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Head of International Affairs Division Norhani Mohamad Adzhar.

The delegation also includes MCMC Director II (ASEAN and Bilateral) Fatin Nabiha Ab Aziz, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Executive Editor for International News Service Mohd Shukri Ishak, as well as other high-ranking officials from the Communications Ministry and its agencies.

On the sidelines, ministers and senior officials responsible for information from ASEAN member states and ASEAN Plus Three leaders are scheduled for an audience with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman on May 8.