Man dies while hiking Gunung Keriang

PETALING JAYA: A man died tragically while hiking Gunung Keriang, Kedah yesterday.

According to New Straits Times, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 Operations chief Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said rescuers were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call at about 6.15pm.

A team of 10 personnel from the Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the location shortly after to conduct a search for the victim.

ALSO READ: Kuala Kangsar health office staff dies while hiking at Bukit Larut

“Preliminary information indicated that the man was found lying unconscious and was believed to have fallen while hiking.

“The victim was then brought down by the fire department with police permission and reached the foot of the mountain at 9.30pm’,”he was quoted as saying.

He added that Health Ministry personnel confirmed the victim’s death, with the body handed over to the police for further action.

READ MORE:

British climber dies during Mount Kinabalu descent

Elderly man dies while hiking at Kledang Hill