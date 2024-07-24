Govt urged to focus on border authorities’ operations, assets and appointments

TUMPAT: The government should pay attention to the operations, assets, and appointments involving enforcement agencies at the Malaysia-Thailand maritime border in Kelantan, said the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar.

He said measures must be implemented to enhance the efficiency of enforcement agencies manning the country’s entry points.

“In terms of assets, we are lacking because of aging assets that require frequent upgrading and substantial funding.

“The government may prioritise increasing assets, which was raised by border authorities,” he told reporters after visiting the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex in Pengkalan Kubor today.

Ismail also hoped that work procedures would be improved to curb corruption among authorities at the country’s maritime borders, adding that EAIC will intensify its efforts in carrying audits and inspections on work procedures and standard operating procedures.

Earlier, a meeting was held with enforcement agencies controlling the Malaysia-Thailand border to discuss the issues and challenges that they face in carrying out their duties.