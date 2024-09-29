GPM Malaysia mobilises US$10,000 in emergency aid for Lebanon conflict victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia is mobilising an immediate emergency aid package of US$10,000 (US$1 = RM4.125) for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

In a statement today, GPM chief executive officer, Syahrir Azfar Saleh, announced that the aid will consist of essential supplies for temporary shelters, including tents, mattresses, pillows and blankets, as well as hot meals and necessities for infants and children.

“Concerned Malaysians who wish to help can contribute to the Global Peace Mission account (Maybank: 5642 2161 1602) with the reference ‘Lebanon’ or by clicking the following link: https://jomsedekah.com/donations/pedulilubnan/,” he said.

He also called on global leaders to unite and take swift action to stop the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, particularly as the war in Palestine, especially in Gaza, nears its one-year mark.

“We are deeply troubled by these recent developments, which not only threaten the stability of the region but also inflict significant suffering on innocent civilians.

“This protracted conflict has resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands, including many innocent women and children. The destruction of public infrastructure and disruption of daily life further exacerbate the ongoing suffering of the local population,” he said.

Syahrir Azfar also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN) and major world powers, to accelerate peace negotiations and seek sustainable diplomatic solutions.

“It is the responsibility of all to prioritise human lives and the welfare of the populace. We urge immediate action to implement a ceasefire to prevent further bloodshed,” he said.

He also stressed the necessity of dialogue and negotiation in resolving conflicts.

“Violence is not the answer to our differences. We stand united with the global community in the pursuit of lasting peace for the benefit of both current and future generations,” he added.

The confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified recently, following Israel’s announcement of an expanded offensive against Hamas in Lebanon.