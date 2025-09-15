MMA demands better smoking law enforcement after assault case

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has issued a strong call for enhanced enforcement of smoke-free legislation following a disturbing incident where a pregnant woman was assaulted by a smoker at a Shah Alam restaurant.

In an official statement released today, MMA president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo (pic) expressed deep concern over the recent confrontation that occurred when a couple asked a man to stop smoking in a public dining establishment.

“Such incidents underscore the critical importance of consistent and thorough enforcement of our smoke-free regulations,“ Dr Thirunavukarasu stated.

“This case demonstrates why proper compliance mechanisms are essential for protecting public health.”

The medical association emphasised that smokers and vapers must respect designated smoking areas and show consideration for vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, elderly individuals, and other at-risk groups who face heightened dangers from secondhand smoke exposure.

“Exposure to passive smoke can precipitate serious health conditions including asthma attacks, cardiovascular disease, and numerous other medical complications,“ the statement warned.

Beyond the health implications, the MMA highlighted concerning behavioural aspects of the incident, noting that the aggressive response to a reasonable smoking complaint may indicate underlying mental health and conduct issues requiring attention.

The association has specifically urged the Ministry of Health to implement more rigorous and systematic enforcement strategies to safeguard public welfare. The statement emphasised that smoke-free laws can only achieve their intended protective purpose through consistent application and monitoring.

Additionally, the MMA called for increased public awareness of the Ministry of Health’s dedicated Smoking Complaint Line, which enables citizens to report violations of non-smoking area regulations.

The statement comes in response to Thursday night’s incident at a Section 13 restaurant, where a man attacked a pregnant woman and her husband after being repeatedly asked to cease smoking. The confrontation, which was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media, has prompted police investigation.

