PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry is working to decrease smoking prevalence to 15% by the end of 2025, coinciding with the implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the target, set in 2011, will be achieved with the help of the ministry’s enforcement team as reported by New Straits Times.

“Currently, the smoking rate is 19%, falling short by 4%. We acknowledge and take cognisance of the fact that we had failed to achieve the target of 15% that was set in 2011,“ he was quoted as saying.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) Malaysia 2023 reports that 4.8 million people, or 19% of those aged 15 and above, currently smoke in the country.

While smoking rates have declined, vaping has increased from 4.9% in 2019 to 5.8% in 2023 though Dzulkefly said the ministry has not yet set targets for reducing vaping.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 officially came into effect on October 1, introducing a series of measures aimed at regulating the sale and use of smoking products.

Among the immediate provisions is a ban on the sale of smoking products designed to resemble toys, particularly those that appeal to the younger people.

The Health Ministry plans to gradually roll out “educational enforcement” over the next six to 12 months where it will include the registration of smoking products, the introduction of packaging and labelling regulations, and sales control measures at retail outlets.

Since October 1, the ministry has issued 2,548 notices to 2,930 premises as part of its enforcement efforts.

These notices serve as a reminder to operators, giving them a six-month window to comply with the new regulations.

Apart from the notices, the ministry has also issued three fines to individuals caught smoking in prohibited areas, underscoring its commitment to enforcing the new laws.