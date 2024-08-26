Hearing of Lim Guan Eng’s undersea tunnel corruption case postponed to Sept 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Lim Guan Eng’s undersea tunnel corruption case at the Sessions Court here today was postponed as the lead counsel representing the former Penang Chief Minister was unwell.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed the adjournment after another lawyer representing Lim, RSN Rayer, told the court that lawyer Haijan Omar had a high fever.

“I was just informed at 2 am today that Haijan has a high fever. Therefore, I am asking for an adjournment of the trial today because the proceedings to challenge credibility require him (Haijan) to continue questioning the witnesses,“ said the lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin did not object to the application. The court then adjourned the proceedings to Sept 19 and 20.

On the first amended charge, Lim is accused of using his position as the then Chief Minister of Penang to receive bribes amounting to RM3.3 million by helping a company owned by Zarul Ahmad to be appointed to implement the Main Roads and Tunnel Construction Project in Penang worth RM6,341,383,702 between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Office of Penang Chief Minister.

For the second amended charge, he allegedly asked for a bribe of 10 per cent of the profit obtained by Zarul Ahmad as a reward for helping the businessman’s company be appointed for the same project.

Lim allegedly committed the act near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City here between 12.30 midnight and 2 am in March 2011.

He is also facing two charges of causing two lots of land owned by the Penang government worth RM208.8 million to be disposed of to a developer company related to the undersea tunnel project in the state at the Penang State Land and Mines Office, Komtar on February 17, 2015 and March 22, 2017.