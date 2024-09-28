Heavy rain causes flash floods in Padang Terap

ALOR SETAR: Several areas in the Padang Terap district were hit by flash floods following heavy rain that lasted about two hours tonight.

Several videos shared on social media showed that business premises in Pekan Kuala Nerang were inundated, including the compound of Kuala Nerang Hospital.

Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Hamid also shared about the situation on his Facebook account, along with several pictures.

“Padang Terap is experiencing floods tonight; the water level in Pekan Kuala Nerang is quite high, please pray for us,” he wrote.