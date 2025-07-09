Cyberjaya murder case: Two suspects to face charges tomorrow

SEPANG: Two of the four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a private university student in Cyberjaya will be charged in court tomorrow.

The Sepang Magistrate’s Court will hear the case involving the suspects, one of whom faces murder charges while the other is accused of abetment.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that the investigation has been completed, and the Selangor Deputy Public Prosecutor has issued charge orders.

“The male suspect is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, while the female suspect is charged under Section 109/302 of the Penal Code for abetment,“ he said.

Two other individuals previously detained have since been released. Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan earlier stated that the arrests, including the main suspect—the boyfriend of the victim’s housemate—helped solve the case within 48 hours.

The victim, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student from Sarawak, was found dead in her Cyberjaya condominium unit on June 24.

Reports indicate her housemates had returned to their hometowns for the holidays days before the incident. - Bernama