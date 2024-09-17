Heavy rain triggers flooding in Nibong Tebal, authorities on standby

NIBONG TEBAL: Temporary relief centres (PPS) have yet to be activated here despite several villages being inundated by floodwaters but authorities are nevertheless on standby for any eventualities, said Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina, who is also Education Minister, said she had been notified that floodwaters had risen in the affected areas due to heavy rain since yesterday.

“The flood situation this time is worrying, and we need the cooperation of all agencies, especially the Royal Malaysia Police, to ensure public safety,” she told reporters after surveying today’s flood-affected areas.

“Some houses are in quite bad shape, and victims may need to be evacuated immediately. We ask that if you are involved in the evacuation, follow the instructions and advice of the authorities for the sake of safety.”

Floodwaters have affected over 100 houses, and among the affected areas are Jawi, Sungai Kechil, Kampung Besar, Taman Cenderawasih, Kampung Sungai Buaya, Kampung Sungai Udang, Taman Nibong Tebal, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Setthu and Taman Ilmu.

It is understood that a nearby river broke its banks at 8 am today following heavy rain since last night. Waters from the nearby hills also flowed into residential areas.

Resident Mohd Zabidi Embi, 52, said floodwaters began rising rapidly early this morning and reached waist level at his home in Kampung Sungai Kechil.

“Previously, this area used to be frequently flooded but this time the water rose quickly, and its level was also high,“ he said.

Another resident, Sarina Sairin, 65, said her house was flooded at about 8.45 am today after it rained continiously since last night.

She added that the floods this time around are the worst to have hit Kampung Sungai Kechil.