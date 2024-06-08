High-Level Committee agrees to review PPAM effectiveness - Mohd Zuki

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special High-Level Committee on Malaysian Civil Servants’ Housing Projects (PPAM) has agreed that an outcome study needs to be conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of the PPAM implementation.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali hoped the study would focus on elements such as affordable pricing, strategic locations, good housing quality, and sustainable implementation to align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the MADANI concept.

“It should adopt a more inclusive and comprehensive approach by listening to civil servants’ needs and demands while balancing the housing supply from private developers.

“Besides facilitating home ownership for civil servants, it is hoped this programme will have a spillover effect on the national economy, particularly in the housing and construction industry, create job opportunities and stimulate related business activities.”

He said this at the launch of the MADANI PPAM in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

In his speech, Mohd Zuki admitted that many civil servants, especially those with low and moderate incomes, are struggling with the increasing housing prices.

He said that according to reports from the National Property Information Centre (NAPIC), the average increase in house prices from 2019 to 2023, especially in major cities across the country, has been quite high, ranging from 15 to 28 per cent.

“Such challenges force them to seek affordable homes that align with their monthly income.

“Therefore, the provision of affordable housing, including Civil Servants’ Housing, is very meaningful to the people, especially civil servants with low and moderate incomes,” he said.

On behalf of all civil servants, Mohd Zuki thanked the prime minister and the government for their continued concerns and commitment to ensuring that every public servant has the opportunity to own a good and comfortable home.

He said this includes the approval of a RM249 million allocation for PPAM nationwide in the Budget 2024, as a reward for civil servants’ efforts and contributions.

Through the programme, he said 211 projects with 33,133 housing units had been completed as of July 31, 38 projects with 9,029 units are under construction, and 33 projects with 12,124 units are in the planning stage.

“According to records in the PPAM system, 55,014 civil servants have applied to purchase houses in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

“Despite the high number of applications, only 7,038 PPAM housing units can be provided in Kuala Lumpur, which is still far lower from the applications received,” he said.

As such, he said the development of PPAM in the federal capital is necessary and highly needed, considering the market price of houses is too high and unaffordable for most civil servants.