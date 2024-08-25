High tides, prolonged heavy rain cause flooding in Port Dickson - N. Sembilan MB

TAMPIN: The combination of high tides and prolonged heavy rain is believed to have caused the recent widespread flooding in Port Dickson.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun urged the state and central Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) to address this matter to prevent future occurrences.

“We need to identify the root cause. This isn’t just about drainage issues but rather a more complex situation where the seawater level is higher than the land.

“When high tides occur, seawater naturally flows towards the land, especially in low-lying areas. With no natural outlet, the water gets trapped and accumulates, resulting in flooding,” he told reporters when met at Institut Tahfiz Al Quran Negeri Sembilan (ITQAN) here today.

Earlier, several images of vehicles struggling to navigate waterlogged roads due to heavy rain were shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mohd Azri Abu Hassan said 111 people from 37 families were evacuated to four relief centres after their homes were flooded.

He said six individuals from one family were relocated to Dewan Bagan Pinang following a landslide caused by heavy rain in Taman Sri Pinang early yesterday morning.

“In addition, 34 people from 10 families in Linggi were relocated to Balai Raya Permatang Pasir in stages starting yesterday morning.

“Last night, 53 victims from 13 families in Kampung Tanjung Agas were taken to the village hall and most recently, 18 victims from 13 families in Kampung Sungai Raya were moved to the village hall this morning,” he added.