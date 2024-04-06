‘Hold perpetrators in pupil punishment case accountable’

PETALING JAYA: A group of child rights activists have called for the teacher, headmaster and any authority involved in the case of an 11-year-old pupil being forced to stand under the sun for nearly three hours on April 30, to be held accountable.

The boy, who suffered heatstroke as a result of the incident, has since been diagnosed with a nerve condition, making him a person with disability.

Their opinion piece on CodeBlue, an editorially independent programme of the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, was signed by consultant paediatrician and child-disability activist Datuk Dr Amar-Singh H.S.S., Medico-Legal Society of Malaysia president Shanti Abraham, CRIB Foundation co-chairmen Srividhya Ganapathy and Ajeet Kaur, Voice of the Children’s Sharmila Sekaran, Yayasan Chow Kit’s Datuk Dr Hartini Zainudin, Amy Bala of the Malaysian Association of Social Workers and Childline Foundation’s Datin P.H. Wong.

They said the reckless act of endangering a child’s life, resulting in permanent harm, must not go unpunished and is tantamount to child abuse.

While the group thanked police for its involvement in the case, they said: “We have seen no move by the Education Ministry, Welfare Department or the Health Ministry since the pupil was diagnosed.”

They said amid the severe heat wave, the authorities, including the education and health ministries, have issued advisories to halt all outdoor activities during extreme heat, and to monitor activities that may expose schoolchildren to hot weather conditions to ensure their health remains unaffected.

“There is no doubt the incident constitutes child abuse, which comes in many forms. It is wholly unacceptable when individuals, in positions of trust who are within the systems that are meant to nourish, educate and care for children, perpetrate it.

“There must be regular audits, mandatory reporting of any incidents, and swift disciplinary action against those who fail to comply,” the group said.

They also urged the education minister to disclose the policy on acceptable child correction and steps for handling a child in need of correction.

The group emphasised the need to ensure teachers and childcare providers are well-trained, resourced and held in high standards.

On May 29, Malaysia-Singapore Workers Task Force chairman S. Dayalan convened a press conference with the victim’s parents B. Suresh and A.D. Mogahana Selvi.

They highlighted three warning letters the school allegedly sent to the boy’s parents regarding his absence from May 2 to May 23 while he was receiving medical treatment.

Dayalan said throughout that time, neither the school management nor the Education Ministry discussed with his parents the issue of the boy being forced to stand under the sun.

Ampang Jaya police chief Mohd Azam Ismail had previously said the police have completed its investigation and submitted the case papers to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

Speaking to theSun, Amar-Singh said the question of whether corporal punishment is necessary for schoolchildren is up for debate.

“While some argue that it is an effective deterrent for misbehaviour and maintains discipline in the classroom, we contend that it is unnecessary and harmful.

“Those in favour of it often point to its immediate impact in curbing undesirable behaviour. However, the potential long-term psychological effects can lead to increased aggression, lower self-esteem and resentment towards authority figures.”

Amar-Singh said there are alternative disciplinary methods, such as positive reinforcement that are more effective in promoting positive behaviour and creating a supportive learning environment.

“The legal and ethical concerns surrounding corporal punishment have led many countries to outlaw its use in schools,” he said.