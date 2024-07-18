Home Ministry engages intensively on drug dependants bill - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has conducted intensive engagement sessions with various stakeholders to amend the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry has conducted a total of 13 engagement sessions this year, 22 sessions (2023), 11 sessions (2022), seven sessions (2021) and four engagement sessions (2020).

“These include ministries, agencies, and departments within the government structure, including private drug rehabilitation and treatment centres, attended by 125 individuals in an engagement session.

“A face-to-face engagement was also held with the Malaysian Substance Abuse Council (MASAC) in a town hall session related to the decriminalisation of drug use.

“Also meetings with 106 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involving 30 NGOs specialised in the field of treatment and rehabilitation while another 76 in the field prevention,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) during the question and answer session regarding whether the government had conducted a detailed study and sufficient engagement sessions on the proposal to decriminalise drug abuse.

On July 9, the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was tabled for its second reading, was deferred and referred to the Special Select Committee on Health and the Special Select Committee on Security for further engagement.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the deferment of the bill underwent a debate involving 36 Members of Parliament (MPs), based on Standing Order 62 of the Dewan Rakyat.

This process included consideration of MPs’ views to ensure that the bill would become the best possible law upon approval, he said.