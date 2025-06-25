Police rule out loan shark involvement in teacher’s death

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The death of a female teacher, Lo Kwan Fong, whose body was found at her home in Bandar Selesa Jaya, Skudai, Iskandar Puteri, on June 13, is believed to have no criminal elements involving illegal moneylending syndicates or loan sharks.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said although the 39-year-old victim had previously borrowed RM20,000 from a loan shark, she had fully settled the debt.

He said preliminary police investigations also found that there were no incidents of paint splashing or threats against the victim.

“The deceased had previously lodged a police report, which was investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951. However, after clearing all her debts, there were no further police reports.

“Neighbours also confirmed that no loan sharks had come to throw paint at her house,” he told a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters today.

He said the police had checked with the National Registration Department (JPN) and confirmed that she was an only child and her parents had already passed away.

To date, her remains have yet to be claimed by her next of kin.

“We will discuss this further with the hospital. After two weeks, the body will be released to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for them to appoint a private funeral service.

“We were informed that she has an aunt in Singapore, but we still do not have further information about her. Several parents of her students have expressed their wish to help with the funeral,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that the teacher was found dead at home after neighbours noticed a foul smell and reported the matter to Nusa Bestari police station.

Investigations revealed that the woman, who lived alone, was believed to have died about a month before her body was discovered.

An autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist at HSA revealed the cause of death as ‘unascertained due to advanced decomposition’.