Raja Musa Forest Reserve recognised as ASEAN Peatland reference site

KUALA SELANGOR: The Raja Musa Forest Reserve here has been selected by the ASEAN Task Force on Peatlands (ATFP) as a regional reference site for peatland conservation and restoration efforts.

ATFP chairman S.R. Siva Kumar said the site was chosen in recognition of the success achieved by the Selangor government and relevant parties in transforming the area, which had been degraded by illegal logging and farming, into a model of integrated peatland conservation acknowledged at the international level.

“Today, delegates from seven countries participating in the 10th ATFP Meeting, including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos, were brought here to witness firsthand our efforts in rehabilitating peat forests.

“From the feedback received, many of the visitors, comprising policymakers and scientists, expressed admiration for what has been achieved here and are keen for us to share our approach to peatland conservation,” he said.

Siva Kumar, who is also the Biodiversity and Forestry Management Division secretary at the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, was speaking during the ATFP delegation’s site visit to the forest reserve today.

He stressed that peatland conservation should be a collective priority due to its vital environmental role, particularly as a significant carbon sink.

Malaysia is hosting and chairing the 10th ATFP Meeting from June 24 to 26 at Novotel, Putrajaya, as part of its ASEAN chairmanship this year.

Meanwhile, Selangor Forestry Department director Azhar Ahmad said the visit served not only to showcase the state’s efforts but also to introduce the work and initiatives of various agencies involved in peatland conservation.

“This site was selected because Selangor is implementing an effective Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for its peat swamp forests, which has yielded positive impacts for the state.

“In addition, this location is one of the research landscapes under the Sustainable Management of Peatland Ecosystems in Malaysia (SMPEM): Rehabilitation of Raja Musa Forest Reserve project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD),” he added.

Located in Bestari Jaya, the Raja Musa Forest Reserve was gazetted on Jan 8, 1990, covering an area of 23,486 hectares. It also serves as a production forest, research site and wildlife protection zone.

In September 2017, the forest reserve received recognition under the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC), designating it as a conservation area for future generations.