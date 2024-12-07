Home Ministry ready to issue 10-year validity passports - Saifuddin

KOTA KINABALU: The Home Ministry is ready to issue passports valid for 10 years.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the implementation date for issuing these passports will be announced soon after studies on the matter.

“Are we ready? Yes... after comprehensive studies, we have decided to move forward with the issuance of 10-year passports,” he told a press conference after officiating the opening of a passport office at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said this initiative gives Malaysians the option to choose between passports valid for five or 10 years.

He said the Immigration Department has conducted several feasibility studies to evaluate Malaysia’s readiness to introduce such passports, following similar practices by other nations.

He noted that the move is not new, as neighbouring countries like Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore, as well as the United States and Italy, also issue passports with a validity of 10 years.

On the opening of the passport office at KKIA, Saifuddin Nasution said that it is the 72nd Immigration Department office nationwide and the first located within an airport building.

“In Sabah, it is the seventh Immigration Department office that has been operational for the past two weeks, initially processing applications for international passports,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said Malaysian passport holders can enjoy visa exemptions in nearly 183 countries, placing the country in the top 12 globally according to this year’s data from the International Air Transport Association.

He also said that the immigration clearance lanes at Tawau Airport have been increased to six lanes to facilitate passenger transactions on the east coast of Sabah.