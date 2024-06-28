Homebuyers claims tribunal, Strata Management Tribunal settled 51,233 cases from 2018 to 2023 - KPKT

PUTRAJAYA: The Local Housing and Government Ministry (KPKT), through the Tribunal for Homebuyers Claims (HCT) and the Strata Management Tribunal (SMT), successfully resolved 51,233 cases, including pending cases, from 2018 to 2023.

The ministry said in a statement today that the HCT handled 9,081 cases while the SMT handled 42,152 cases.

“The highest number of resolutions was in 2023, with 11,361 cases, and HCT resolved 943 cases from January to May this year, with 791 cases registered in the same period.

“There were 4,180 registered cases with the SMT, with 3,927 cases resolved in the same period,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Local Housing and Government Minister Nga Kor Ming presented appointment letters to 28 new presidents for both tribunals today.

“The appointed presidents must always ensure their own image and give full commitment in carrying out their duties justly, transparently and with integrity.

“With these appointments, it is hoped that tribunal hearings will run smoother and more efficiently as well as meet set targets,” Nga said.