Hotel clerk jailed, fined for stealing from employer

KUALA LUMPUR: A former hotel clerk was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined RM2,000, in default a month in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing more than RM4,000 from her employer last week.

Magistrate S. Mageswary handed down the sentence on Pamela Lynn Albert Mentri, 37, and ordered her to serve the prison sentence from today.

The woman, who was then a clerk at a hotel, was charged with stealing RM4,129.60 from the hotel safe at its premises in Jalan Sultan Ismail here between July 3 and 16 this year.

The charge, under Section 381 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

During mitigation, lawyer Law Min, representing the accused, said her client had a family, including her parents, to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Sareeka Balakrishnan appeared for the prosecution.