HUMS will improve quality of medical education, training and services - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hospital Universiti Malaysia Sabah (HUMS) construction project, which is expected to be completed in December next year and operational in January 2026, will raise the standard of medical education and training in the country, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said the HUMS operations will also increase access to high quality healthcare services for the local community and increase the fiscal income as well as economy of the people especially in the employment sector.

“HUMS will be a teaching and learning centre for medical and nursing students; will conduct medical and health science research; and will offer medical and health services to the public,” he said in a statement today.

HUMS, equipped with 400 beds, 25 operating rooms, 40 beds in intensive care and 145 specialist clinics, has a smart hospital concept by using a complete digital hospital information system in its entire operation.

Among services offered will be specialist doctor consulation and treatment, 24-hour emergency and trauma department, two angiogram suites, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computed tomography) scan, 10 beds in the comprehensive isolation ward, 58 beds for daily patient treatment and 40 haemodialysis treatment chairs.

Earlier, Zambry paid a working visit to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to look at the progress of the HUMS construction project. He was given a briefing on the project’s progress by HUMS director, Associate Prof Dr Malehah Mohd Noh, together with representatives of the appointed concessionaires.