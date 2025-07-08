Scott Barrett ruled out of France series with calf injury

NEW Zealand rugby captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against France after suffering a calf tear in the opening match. The injury, initially feared to be an Achilles issue, was confirmed via scans following the All Blacks’ 31-27 victory in Dunedin.

Barrett left the field in the 58th minute of the first Test and will now miss the upcoming matches in Wellington and Hamilton. Ardie Savea, the 2023 World Player of the Year, will step in as captain. Savea has been in strong form for Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika this season.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen acknowledged Barrett’s absence as a significant loss but expressed confidence in the team’s depth. “We’ll take it week to week. He’ll be keen to get back as quickly as possible, but we’ve got to do what’s right for him and the injury process,“ Hansen said. “We trust our depth. It will be an opportunity for someone else to step up, and Ardie will come in and lead us well.”

Despite the injury, Barrett remained involved in training, assisting with lineout preparations and helping clear equipment without visible discomfort. “He’s the skip,“ Hansen added. “He’d rather be out on the field with his men, but he’s been through enough rugby to know these are the challenges that you get.”

The All Blacks will also be without winger Sevu Reece, who suffered a concussion in the first minute of the Dunedin Test. Rookie lock Fabian Holland played the full 80 minutes, while Tupou Vaa’i shifted from flanker to lock late in the game. Head coach Scott Robertson may bring in Patrick Tuipulotu to partner Holland in the second row.

Prop Pasilio Tosi said the team was prepared for adjustments and needed to improve after a tough first Test. “We’re ready to muck in,“ Tosi stated. “There was lots of talk about it being their B-team, but they really stepped up to the plate. The boys are ready to right their wrongs this Saturday, and we know we’ll be going up against another good France team.”

Robertson will announce his lineup for the second Test on Thursday. - AFP