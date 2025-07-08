Selangor includes experts nominated by opposition in Putra Heights gas pipeline probe

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has agreed to include two opposition-nominated experts in the Special Committee on Gas Pipeline Risk Adaptation to ensure transparency in the investigation of the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that this step allows for an independent review of the findings and identification of any shortcomings.

The state government is also prepared to publish the full report within two weeks after the current assembly session concludes.

“The report will be distributed in affected areas and to all assemblymen, as well as those interested in studying the matter,“ Amirudin told reporters during a special briefing at the Selangor State Assembly.

The committee, formed after the April 1 incident in Subang Jaya, includes seven experts and involves multiple agencies, including Petronas and federal representatives. Its mandate includes reviewing investigation findings and proposing long-term preventive measures.

Amirudin assured that the state government remains committed to transparency and will not conceal any wrongdoing related to the incident. The committee has three months to finalise its recommendations. - Bernama