I am a Malaysian, never missed celebrating National Day, says Janny Lee

PUTRAJAYA: ‘I am a Malaysian” Janny Lee, 69, said proudly for not having missed celebrating National Day since Malaysia gained its independence in 1957.

The senior citizen from Ampang, Selangor, said that she always celebrates National Day to express her love for the country and every year, makes a “signboard” decorated with the Jalur Gemilang.

“My National Day signboard is different every year and on National Day, I am at the venue to celebrate the special day. I take pride in doing it. Even if I have a fever, I will bring Panadol,“ she told Bernama when met at the 2024 National Day celebration here today.

Lee said she was at Dataran Putrajaya since noon yesterday to witness the 2024 National Day celebration themed “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka”.

“I took a taxi to come to Putrajaya using the money from the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash assistance,” she said.

As for Zamarul Azuan Abdul Rahim, 46, who was with his wife and two children, said they arrived in Putrajaya at 2 pm yesterday from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, to witness the 2024 National Day celebration.

“This is the first time I brought my family to be at the National Day celebration. They are excited to watch the parade,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Lua Moa Qin, 25, from China said she had waiting to witness the National Day celebration in Malaysia.

“This is the second time I came to see the parade. It is a unique occasion,” said the student of an exchange programme at a local university here.

The 67th National Day celebration with the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” at Dataran Putrajaya today was graced by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

The celebration featured a parade and procession involving more than 17,000 participants, 59 contingents, 24 bands, and 439 military assets.