Immigration busts disabled street begging syndicate, detains six Chinese nationals

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Immigration Department busted a street begging syndicate involving persons with disabilities, and detained six Chinese nationals during Op Serkap last Thursday.

State director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the six individuals, comprising three men and three women aged between 51 and 63, were detained around 4.20 pm.

He said the operation was a result of public tip-offs and two months of surveillance on foreign nationals using a city apartment as a meeting point to hand over their earnings from begging.

“The syndicate was led by two women who collected the earnings from their male counterparts, some of whom were missing a leg or an arm. These women acted as the ‘up line’ for the beggars, distributing the collected funds among them,” he posted on the department’s Facebook page today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that each beggar earned between RM2,400 and RM12,000 per month, with disabled beggars reportedly receiving additional incentives of up to RM1,200 monthly.

“We also seized RM4,682 in cash and several foreign currency notes,“ Mohd Rusdi added.

The case is being investigated under Sections 6(1)(c), 55E and 56(1A)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).