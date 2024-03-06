Immigration busts Rohingya human trafficking ring in Kota Bharu

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian authorities have dismantled a significant human trafficking ring specialising in transporting Rohingya people.

The Immigration Department’s special operation, dubbed “Ops Sikap”, apprehended six suspects aged between 24 to 35 in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The arrests, conducted on June 1, were the result of a three-week investigation involving intelligence reports and public tip-off.

“Based on surveillance, our team identified a car driven suspiciously. The driver fled upon noticing our officers but was apprehended at the Kota Bharu Express Bus Terminal,“ said Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslan Jusoh in a statement.

Two suspected “transporters” and “assistants” along with two potential victims headed for Kuala Lumpur were found in the vehicle, all believed to be Rohingya.

A subsequent raid on a Kota Baru premise led to the arrest of two more individuals, bringing the total to six.

The investigation revealed a concerning pattern.

“The syndicate smuggled migrants across the border, housed them temporarily, and then transported them to Kuala Lumpur using express buses with Rohingya accomplices from the city,“ explained Datuk Ruslan.

The traffickers employed fake UNHCR cards to deceive authorities and charged exorbitant fees – RM500 for transport to Kuala Lumpur and RM100 for movement within Kota Baru. It’s estimated the syndicate had been operating for at least a year.

Three suspects now face charges under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, while the remaining three are being held under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act at the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot, Kelantan.

The Special Tactical Team (Pastak) from Putrajaya, along with Kelantan Immigration Department officers, played a crucial role in the operation.