Immigration dept nabs 142 illegal immigrants in three-day Kuala Pilah Op

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Immigration Department (JIMNS) inspected 315 foreigners and detained 142 illegal immigrants during a three-day operation in Kuala Pilah from June 28.

JIMNS director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said the 142 were detained at 34 different premises.

He said the 21 JIMNS personnel involved in the operation detained 26 Myanmar nationals (23 men and three women); six Pakistani men; 71 Indonesians (54 men, 17 women); 32 Bangladeshi men; five Cambodians (one man, four women); and two men from India, adding that they were all aged between 21 and 54.

“Most of the illegal immigrants are believed to have shifted from Seremban to Kuala Pilah due to the intensified operations being conducted in Seremban and Nilai,” he said in a statement today.

He said that during the operation, some illegal immigrants tried to escape or hide and scuffles broke out between some foreigners and the Immigration officers at one of the premises.

“All those detained have been sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot in Nilai,” he said.

He added that they also issued 19 notices to employers and caretakers of premises to turn up at the JIMNS to assist in investigations.

Kennith Tan said the 142 foreigners were detained for various violations of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.