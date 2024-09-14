Immigration dept raids illegal entertainment centre, detains 16 foreigners

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department arrested 16 foreigners in an operation at a premises converted into an illegal entertainment centre in Puchong, Selangor yesterday.

Its director-general, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said those detained, aged between 25 and 47, comprised 13 Nigerian men, two Thai women and a Ugandan man.

“They were detained because they had no valid documents or passports to be in the country,” he said in a statement today.

“The individuals have been detained at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot, Kuala Lumpur for offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.”

Ruslin said the premises provided entertainment and liquor to customers; some customers even brought in foreign girls as waitresses.

He said the premises catered to the needs of Africans and operated from 7 pm to 2 am.

He also said that during the raid, some customers who were intoxicated were provocative; shouting and hurling abuse to the raiding party while some even tried to escape but their attempts were thwarted.

“This operation was carried out after intelligence information was gathered over two weeks, following public complaints on foreigners making noise and disturbing public order at nearby neighbourhoods,“ he added.