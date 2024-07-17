Immigration Dept raids illegal settlement in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department conducted an early morning raid on a suspected illegal settlement covering 0.3 hectares near the forest in Taman Bandar Senawang today.

Its director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said that during the three-hour raid starting at 1 am, a total of 69 individuals, including eight women, aged 24 to 60, from Indonesia and Bangladesh, were inspected. Eleven of them were arrested for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The offences include violations of Section 6(1)(c) for lacking valid passports and travel documents, as well as Section 15(1)(c) for overstaying,” he said.

“Based on gathered information, these individuals have resided in this area for over eight years, utilising allegedly stolen water and electricity sources, and cultivating crops for personal use. Although action was taken against this location in 2009, it has since expanded.

“Most of them work as construction labourers. It appears this area initially served as housing for construction workers; after project completion, they continued residing here while working in various construction sites,” he told reporters after the operation early this morning.

He was informed that the settlement had been provided by the employers. However, intelligence revealed that the employers also utilised the settlement as a transit point for foreigners seeking work, charging RM50 per night.

“Nevertheless, we are currently verifying the status of this land, and appropriate action will be taken, including demolishing the premises if it is confirmed that they lack proper authorisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan mentioned that during the raid, some foreigners attempted to flee but were apprehended.

Tan further described the settlement’s conditions as unsanitary, as well as the presence of individuals acting as leaders among them.

He added that those detained will be placed at the Lenggeng Immigration Depot for investigation and follow-up.