Immigration dept to look into company director’s allegation of assault during OP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department will give its full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in connection with the allegation by a director of a foreign worker agency that he was assaulted by an immigration officer while in custody.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said that the department would wait for a detailed report from its Kuala Lumpur branch regarding the incident and scrutinise the allegation.

“If there is evidence of SOP (standard operating procedure) violation or abuse of power by the officer involved, stern action will be taken.

“The department takes seriously cases of abuse of power involving immigration officers and will not compromise against any officer found flouting the SOP as it tarnishes the good name and image of the department,” he said in a statement today.

The department issued the statement after a news portal reported that a director of a foreign worker agency, which is believed to be the mastermind of a begging syndicate, claimed that he was beaten by immigration officers while being detained during an enforcement operation on Tuesday (June 25).