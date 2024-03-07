Immigration officer among four men charged with human trafficking

TAIPING: An Immigration officer was among four men charged in the High Court here today with trafficking six Vietnamese women into the country.

Abdul Hadi Mat Din, 42, two local men Teoh Boon Poh, 58 and Chua Eng Keong, 47, and a Thai national Sukree Awang, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin.

They were charged with committing the offence at a paid parking lot at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) Bukit Berapit in Pengkalan Hulu at 11.26 am on March 9 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

The court set July 31 for mention.