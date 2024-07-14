Immigration to hold three-day Meet Clients Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department will hold a three-day Meet Clients Day (HBPJIM) starting from July 16 in conjunction with the Immigration Day celebration on July 22.

The Immigration Department invites the public to attend HBPJIM at the Multipurpose Hall grounds of its headquarters in Putrajaya from 9 am to 4 pm.

“Services offered during HBPJIM include enquiries, checks and advisory services on immigration matters, including counters for MyOnline Passport applications, Visa, Pass and Permit counters, Foreign Workers counters, and Expat Services counters.

“In addition, there will also be Enforcement Division counters, Management of Depot and Detention counters, awareness advisory on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, as well as an Immigration services exhibition,“ it said in a statement today.

There will also be service counters and exhibitions by the National Registration Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Prisons Department, National Anti-Drug Agency, Road Transport Department, Territorial Army, Ministry of Health, National Higher Education Fund Corporation, Tabung Haji, myCUEPACSCare and Celcom.

“Visitors also have the opportunity to purchase goods and souvenirs from sales at the Malaysian Immigration Cooperatives booth, Immigration Football Club (IFC), PUSPANITA, FAMA sales, and other sales stalls.

“Visitors also stand a chance to receive exclusive Immigration souvenirs for free upon registration and participation in side events such as quizzes, IFC penalty kicks and lucky draws,“ it said.

The public can obtain further information and updates regarding the HBPJIM programme through the official social media accounts of Immigration.