Indian mission in Kuala Lumpur observes 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the 10th International Day of Yoga, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur together with the United Nations (UN) representation in Malaysia celebrated the day with great enthusiasm at the iconic Batu Caves temple premises on Friday (June 21).

India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N.Reddy in a statement said over 1000 yoga enthusiasts joined the event to celebrate the power of yoga.

According to information available at the high commission’s Facebook page, the celebration at Batu Caves was held from 8 am to 9 am.

“This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has through his personal message thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his contribution towards promoting yoga in Malaysia and counted on his support in making International Day of Yoga celebrations a grand success this year,” he said.

According to Reddy, Modi also encouraged everyone to make yoga an integral part of their lives as yoga offers a sanctuary of calm that will enable one to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude.

Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, is bringing humanity together as it is embraced by the communities across the countries, he said.

On December 11, 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a Resolution, proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 Member States, proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, he added.

Reddy said yoga is a popular practice in Malaysia with numerous yoga schools, many devoted yoga practitioners, yoga instructors and enthusiasts. Malaysia recognizes yoga as among one of 103 sports gazetted under the Sports Development Act (Act 576).

He said yoga serves as a bridge between the individual and society, fostering a consciousness of unity, of being one and of being together.

These values have greater resonance today, when the world is facing unprecedented challenges- wars and conflicts, climate crisis and natural calamities, life-style diseases and stress of modern day life, he added.