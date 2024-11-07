Influencer couple remanded in donation misappropriation probe

PUTRAJAYA: A married couple, who are also social media influencers, have been remanded for four days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into allegations of misappropriating donations collected.

Two more individuals, believed to be directors of a fundraising platform, have also been remanded for four days, from today until July 14.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued the remand order against the four suspects after allowing the MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today. The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act.

According to a MACC source, the couple was arrested at 6.40 pm yesterday, while the other two suspects were arrested at midnight last night after appearing to record statements at the MACC headquarters.

Previously, the couple faced accusations of collecting donations exceeding millions of ringgit, with allegations that the funds were not channelled to the intended recipients.

Earlier today, all four suspects arrived at the Magistrate’s Court at 9.18 am wearing orange MACC lock-up uniforms and were handcuffed during their court appearance.