PETALING JAYA: Local ice cream brand Inside Scoop has apologised via its social media platforms for selling ice cream containing the traditional cough syrup Pei Pa Koa (Cap Ibu dan Anak).

The brand announced that sales of the controversial flavour has been halted with immediate effect.

It’s decision comes in response to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) order yesterday to its outlets shops to immediately cease sale of this cough syrup-flavoured ice cream to protect public health and consumers.

“Following advice from the Ministry of Health (KKM), we’re saying goodbye to our Pei Pa Koa ice cream flavour, effective immediately,” the statement said.

“If you’ve ordered this flavour online, don’t worry! Our team will reach out to sort out your refund.”

“We’re really sorry for any hassle this might cause and we appreciate your understanding,” it concluded.

In a statement yesterday, the MOH said that the directive was issued following a review through the Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM), after social media had gone viral with an ice cream product which was infused through a syringe containing Pei Pa Koa cough syrup.

It said that Section 13B (2), Food Act 1983 (which prohibits adulteration of edible items with medicine) does not allow the preparation or sale of any food which has been adulterated, and if convicted can be subject to a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

Pei Pa Koa cough syrup is a product registered with the Drug Control Authority of MOH, under the ‘Traditional’ category which is to relieve sore throat and coughs, which has a contraindication (prohibition) for pregnant women, as stated on the label.