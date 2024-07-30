MOH orders halt to sale of ice cream laced with cough syrup

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today issued an order to all shops selling ice cream laced with a traditional cough syrup ‘Pei Pa Koa’ (Cap Ibu dan Anak) to immediately stop selling the prohibited concoction, to protect consumers and public health.

In a statement here today, the MOH said that the directive was issued following a review by the MOH, through the Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM), after social media had gone viral today with an ice cream product which was infused through a syringe containing Pei Pa Koa cough syrup.

It said that Section 13B (2), Food Act 1983 (which prohibits adulteration of edible items with medicine) does not allow the preparation or sale of any food which has been adulterated, and if convicted can be subject to a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

“The food industry is reminded to be responsible for ensuring that all food products sold comply with the Food Act 1983 and the regulations under it, even for the purpose of marketing and sales,” read the statement.

The same instruction was also given to all advertising media, including e-commerce platforms and social media, to take down the food advertisement.

The ministry also advised the public to be more aware of food safety issues and to be careful when buying food products that may be mixed with ingredients which are unsuitable or unsafe to eat.

Pei Pa Koa cough syrup is a product registered with the Drug Control Authority of MOH, under the ‘Traditional’ category, with registration number MAL06061564T, which is to relieve sore throat and coughs, which has a contraindication (prohibition) for pregnant women, as stated on the label.

The Says.com social site recently posted an article about a new ice cream flavoured with a cough syrup co-labelled ‘Cap Ibu dan Anak’, produced by a local company.