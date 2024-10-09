International framework needed for ethical AI military use - Mohamed Khaled

SEOUL: An international framework is essential to ensure the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the military, particularly for developing countries and the Global South, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He emphasised the need for this framework due to the substantial disparity in the deployment of AI technology, especially within the military sector.

Mohamed Khaled highlighted that the framework should focus on creating constructive pathways to assist disadvantaged nations in catching up and receiving meaningful support.

“The international framework must address potential biases in defining what constitutes ethical and responsible AI use in the military sector,” he said during a ministerial roundtable session at the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) 2024 Summit held here today.

He further stressed that the framework must emphasise the importance of establishing a universal and balanced international system.

“Our failure to ensure inclusivity and universality in defining these fundamental norms and frameworks will result in a biased, exploitative, and harmful ecosystem,” he warned.

“We must not be naive and discount the fact that the definition of what constitutes a responsible and ethical use of AI especially in the military realm, may be highly political and will very much be lobbied or influenced by those with certain geopolitical advantages and interests,” he said.

REAIM 2024 Summit is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of South Korea, along with co-organisers including the Netherlands, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Malaysia is among 90 countries participating in the summit.