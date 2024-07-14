Investigation paper on cyberbullying case involving influencer Esha to be referred to DPP tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper involving several individuals allegedly linked to threats made via TikTok against the late social media influencer A. Rajeswary will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) tomorrow, according to police.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said that so far, statements have been recorded from 11 individuals as part of the investigations.

“The investigation paper is being completed and will be referred to the DPP tomorrow,“ he said when contacted today.

Ahmad Sukarno also said the remand of a lorry driver detained in connection with the case has been extended by two more days starting tomorrow.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in Setapak on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old woman, who is a caregiver at a nursing home, was also detained in connection with the case but released on police bail after her five-day remand period ended two days ago.

These two individuals are alleged to have hurled profanity and threats against Rajeswary, also known as Esha, on Tiktok.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation), Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (disseminating offensive statements) and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act (insulting behaviour).

Ahmad Sukarno said police have also identified three other individuals alleged to have committed cyberbullying against Esha, 30, following a police report made by the victim’s mother at the Gombak police station last Friday.

“The identities of the three individuals have been established, and we are in the process of recording their statements,“ he said.

Esha was found dead in a condominium unit in Setapak last Friday, a day after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi police station here regarding the cyberbullying she faced.