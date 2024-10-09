Investigation paper on politician linked to human trafficking completed - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper on a local politician and her husband linked to a human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar has been completed and will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department for further action.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police had taken statements from 11 individuals including the politician and her husband and a businessman with the title of Datuk Seri to complete the investigation paper.

“The police investigation, however, did not find any evidence that the couple (the politician and her husband) were involved in the human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar, the investigation paper was referred to the Attorney General’s Office to get recommendations on the next course of action,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, Razarudin was reported to have said that police confirmed the presence of the politician with her husband and three other individuals were in Myanmar for real estate investment matters, but the investigation found that no investment was made in the country involved.

On August 28, some media reported that a politician who is also a former deputy minister is believed to be involved with an international human trafficking syndicate operating in Myanmar since the beginning of 2020, but the politician denied her involvement and has made a report on the matter.

Recently, a video exposing a syndicate in Myanmar went viral on YouTube, in Indonesia, showed many Indonesians fell victims to human trafficking.