Issues discussed at SBWP to be forwarded to FT Dept for review - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues discussed in the Federal Territories Youth Assembly (SBWP) will be forwarded in the form of a memorandum to the Federal Territories Department for a thorough review, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The SBWP patron said this step was to ensure that the proposals and requests raised by SBWP members would be incorporated into future national policy development.

“During the three days of SBWP session since Saturday, 15 issues have been discussed, including affordable housing and salary increases.

“So these (issues) are indeed close to the hearts of the people and are often discussed by the public, especially the youth,“ she told a press conference after the winding-up session, chaired by SBWP Speaker Zahir Hassan, who is Wangsa Maju MP, here today.

The SBWP convened for the first time from July 13 to 15 following its establishment this year, with a membership of 65 youths representing parliamentary areas from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

Dr Zaliha also mentioned that the issues could be brought up to the parliamentary level.

“Why not? We can actually bring it up in Parliament if we want to. Each issue discussed over the past three days is viable for us to bring up in Parliament. It is also quite good for us to look into them in-depth and take them to the next level,“ she said.