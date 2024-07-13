Istana Negara official admires Sultan Ibrahim’s discipline

KUALA LUMPUR: Arriving at the office as early as 7 am is among the routines of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, said the Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

Expressing admiration for Sultan Ibrahim’s discipline, Azuan Effendy said that in his six months of service with His Majesty, punctuality was highly emphasised among Istana Negara officials.

“I believe this level of discipline does not come just like that, it is certainly due to His Majesty’s background as a King who underwent rigorous military training at Fort Benning, in the United States.

“His Majesty has done many skydives, more than 20 times. Not only daytime jumps but also night jumps, and Sultan Ibrahim himself has experienced several accidents,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme entitled ‘Istiadat Pertabalan Payung Mahkota, Daulat Bertakhta’ that aired last night.

Another guest was Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also chairman of the special committee for events in conjunction with the installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia.

Azuan Effendy said Sultan Ibrahim’s personality is also shaped by the upbringing of His Majesty’s late father, Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, who prioritised discipline.

“Although His Majesty was the son of a Sultan, no allowance was given by his father, and Sultan Ibrahim had to sell bottles at a shop to earn money.

“With that money, His Majesty bought a Chopper bicycle, which will be displayed at the ‘Raja Kita’ exhibition at the National Museum on July 25,“ he said.

On the installation ceremony at Istana Negara on July 20, Azuan Effendy hopes it will bring the royal institution closer to the people, thus fostering loyalty to the King and country, especially among the younger generation.

As the youngest individual to hold the position of the Grand Chamberlain, he is proud to have the opportunity to manage the ceremony and hopes other young people will also be interested in understanding and preserving the royal institution in this country.

“I always liken the relationship between the King and the people to a tree and its roots. The King is the tree and the people are the roots. The roots need to be strong for the tree to be firmly established, and when the tree is sturdy, it will provide shade, protecting the people in peace and harmony,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also said he hoped that people of all ages, especially the younger generation, would commemorate the occasion to project Malaysia as being under the umbrella of the Malay Rulers who are a point of reference in terms of the spirit of nationhood.

“I hope parents and their children will watch this ceremony together at home and when they watch it the young generation will feel a sense of wonder and understand that the country places the highest respect on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he said.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.