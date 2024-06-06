Jaclyn Victor’s solo concert dream to become reality this October

PUTRAJAYA: Performing a solo concert is certainly the dream of any artiste. The Malaysian singer known for her powerful vocals Jaclyn Victor is no exception.

The talented singer, who catapulted to fame after winning the Malaysian Idol tile 20 years ago, never imagined that her long-held hope would finally come true this October. Her first-ever solo concert, Jaclyn Victor First Solo Concert, will be held on Oct 14 at Zepp KL in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking at a press conference here recently, the 45-year-old singer, whose full name is Jaclyn Joshua Thanaraj Victor, said she considers this golden opportunity as a “very meaningful gift” in her career and that she is determined not to waste this chance to entertain her fans who often ask when she planned to perform solo on stage.

“This concert is very meaningful to me. It’s a big milestone and this (completion of a) 20-year period in the industry is the best time for me to ‘give back’ to everyone who has supported my career. It’s not easy to stay relevant in the industry without the tremendous support of fans..

“I am very excited and want to do my best for all my fans who will attend,“ she said.

The ‘Gemilang’ singer said she has turned down several other offers to perform this year as she wanted to focus on preparing for her solo concert.

“I’ve been thinking about doing this concert since last year, especially since this year marks my 20 years in the industry. Besides, I have friends who are experts in this field (organising concerts).

“This year, I am focusing on this (solo concert), so I declined all the other offers (to perform) politely. If I get offers next year, I can consider them,“ she said, adding her concert will be organised by Rag Doll Records in collaboration with Banyak Bagus Entertainment and Awake Production.

Regarding her preparations, Jacyln said she is focusing on her voice.

“For now, I need to get enough rest because I will be singing non-stop. I also avoid eating unnecessary things; I’m a singer, my voice is my gift.

“As for song choices, outfits or guest singers, we haven’t finalised them yet. It will be a surprise for the audience,“ she said, adding she expects to sing over 25 songs at the concert.

Tickets for the concert are available starting today at www.livepass.asia.