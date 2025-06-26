16 killed, thousands of businesses destroyed after Kenya protests

NAIROBI: At least 16 people died in the previous day’s protests across Kenya, Amnesty International said on Thursday, as businesses and residents were left to clean up the devastation in the capital and beyond.

Burned-out buildings, smashed windows, looted shops -- thousands of businesses in downtown Nairobi, the epicentre of Wednesday’s anti-government protests, were destroyed.

The marches had been called to mark one year since the anti-tax demonstrations that left at least 60 people dead and peaked when a huge crowd stormed parliament.

Although the anniversary marches began peacefully Wednesday, they descended into chaos as young men held running battles with security forces, lit fires and ripped up flagstones to throw at police.

Business owners in downtown Nairobi told AFP that looting had started in the afternoon after the government ordered TV and radio stations to stop broadcasting live images of the protests.

AFP saw stores that had sold everything from electronics to perfume to clothing reduced to ashes or ransacked by looters.

Amnesty International’s Kenya director Irungu Houghton said the death toll had risen to 16.

A coalition of rights groups had earlier said at least 400 people were injured, with 83 in serious condition in hospital. They recorded protests in 23 counties around Kenya.

Emergency responders reported multiple gunshot wounds, and there were unconfirmed reports in local media that police had opened fire on protesters, particularly in towns outside the capital.

There is deep resentment against President William Ruto, who came to power in 2022 promising rapid economic progress.

Many are disillusioned by continued stagnation, corruption and high taxes, as well as police brutality after a teacher was killed in custody earlier this month.