Ireland’s ‘chill’ Sheehan to captain new-look Lions against Force

IRELAND hooker Dan Sheehan said Thursday he will be his “chill” self after being named captain for the British and Irish Lions’ opening Australian tour game against Western Force in Perth.

The 26-year-old Leinster star was a surprise choice to lead the side on his Lions debut, having skippered his country just once.

“It’s obviously a massive privilege and honour,“ said Sheehan, who will pack down between countryman Tadhg Furlong and Scotland’s Pierre Schoeman in the front row on Saturday.

“I just need to be myself, do what I usually do. I’m quite a chill person. I feel like I’ve got an understanding on who I am and what sort of excites me.

“With the added role of being captain I don’t think it changes that much. I’ll just bring the boys with me. I’ll just let it happen.”

Head coach Andy Farrell retained just two players from the side that started the 28-24 loss to Argentina in Dublin last week -- flanker Tadhg Beirne and centre Sione Tuipulotu.

Among those rested is tour captain Maro Itoje, who led the side against the Pumas.

Farrell has opted to make full use of his squad in the first of nine tour matches, including Tests against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

He was without the bulk of his Leinster players against Argentina and they feature heavily against Simon Cron’s Force, with nine in the matchday 23.

Five starters will be making their Lions debut, as will four on the bench.

“We have had a good week of training and all of the travel and time-zone changes have been managed really well, so we are good to go,“ said Farrell.

On Sheehan, Farrell said being captain “will make him a better player because that’s the type of character he is, and he’s a calming-type influence who understands what pressured situations really look like”.

The Lions back row consists of Beirne, former World Rugby player-of-the-year Josh van der Flier and young star Henry Pollock.

Scotland ace Finn Russell starts at flyhalf, partnering Welshman Tomos Williams.

English veteran Elliot Daly takes on the fullback duties with Mack Hansen and James Lowe on the wings, and Garry Ringrose and Tuipulotu in the centre.

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best,“ added Farrell.

On their 2013 Tour, the Lions ran out 69-17 winners against the Force.