JAINJ investigates GISBH’s possible connection to Aurad Muhammadiyah teachings

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is investigating whether members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are practicing Aurad Muhammadiyah teachings, associated with the Al-Arqam group, which was declared illegal in 1994.

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said the investigation follows the discovery of photographs of the group’s former leader and related books during Op Global, conducted last week in five districts.

“We found both old and new books raising concerns about their connection to these teachings.

“Some images appeared to worship or still revere their former leader, which is alarming,“ he told a press conference following a Hi-Tea event organised by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) for zakat payers here today.

Mohd Fared added that JAINJ is collaborating with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to coordinate further actions related to GISBH, including the potential issuance of a fatwa.

In addition, he reported that from January to August this year, the state collected RM254.97 million in zakat payments.

He expressed confidence that the target of RM400 million for zakat collection this year is achievable and urged all parties to fulfill their zakat obligations.