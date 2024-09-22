PETALING JAYA: The Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) Enforcement Division confiscated 63 items linked to the al-Arqam movement during raids on two Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) premises in Kuala Perlis.

According to Harian Metro, JAIPs director Najmuddin Abdul Karim reported that the seized items included books and reading materials associated with Ashaari Mohammad, the former leader of al-Arqam, an organisation banned by the government in 1994.

The state officially declared the teachings to be heresy on August 28.

He urged Muslims in Perlis to avoid teachings deemed misguided by the Perlis State Fatwa Committee. The public is encouraged to report such teachings.

A survey in Kuala Perlis revealed that all GISB franchises, including Ikhwan Laundry, Ikhwan Cafe, Ikhwan Bakery, and Ikhwan Mart, had ceased operations. Some business owners reportedly removed signs to avoid detection.

This development follows a September 13 check, when most premises were still open despite declining customer numbers; local traders noted that GISB businesses began closing only two to three days ago.

Meanwhile, Kangar Municipal Council chairman Affendi Rajini Kanth said the council took the Perlis State Fatwa Committee’s declaration seriously and was committed to taking action against any offences or violations of the law.