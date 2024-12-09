JAIS to take action against two schools following police raids

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will be taking appropriate action following the involvement of two registered schools under the agency in the police’s Op Global raids conducted yesterday.

Its director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said that action will be taken in accordance with the Enactment on the Regulation of Islamic Religious Schools 1988.

He said that one of the two affected premises is the Sekolah Rendah Islam Integrasi Miftahul Hikmah, which has been registered with JAIS since January 2015 and uses JAIS’s curriculum will see its registration expire on Dec 31, 2025.

“During the monitoring conducted at the school on Jan 13 and March 23, 2023, and July 23 (this year), no irregularities were detected.

“Meanwhile, the other school, Maahad Tahfiz Wal Ulum Al-Ghazaly, follows its own tahfiz curriculum and was registered on Nov 12, 2014, with its registration set to expire on Dec 31 this year,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shahzihan said that eight schools, including the two raided, are suspected to be under Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH).

He noted that two of these schools have voluntarily ceased operations, two more have had their registrations expire, one school’s registration has been revoked, while the remaining schools are due to still operate until 2028.

Mohd Shahzihan added that following the raids on 18 premises in Selangor, JAIS is also in discussions with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to transfer the seized items related to GISBH members’ beliefs and practices to JAIS for further investigation under Sections 7, 12, and 13 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995.

He added that JAIS closely monitors the activities of GISBH members due to their connections with the Al-Arqam and Rufaqa’ groups.

“The istitabah managed by JAIS on Nov 8, 2013 has never revoked the fatwa concerning the beliefs and practices involving the Al-Arqam and Rufaqa’ groups,” he said.

Mohd Shahzihan also said that JAIS has reviewed 19 videos posted on social media by the Pusat Kajian Ajaran Sesat (PUKAS) to strengthen the existing investigation and to gather statements from individuals or other parties to complete the investigation.

Media reports yesterday indicated that 171 individuals were detained last Wednesday after the police raided 20 premises in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in connection with investigations into religious and child exploitation.